Tajon Buchanan has completed a permanent move to Villareal. Getty Images

Versatile Canadian international Tajon Buchanan has made his move to Villarreal permanent on a five-year contract after joining the LaLiga club in February on loan from Inter Milan.

The 26-year-old, who primarily plays as a midfielder but can also be a winger, passed a medical on Tuesday, Villarreal said in a statement.

He has joined Villarreal for a reported fee of around €9 million ($10.39m).

Buchanan, who joined Inter in January 2024 from Club Brugge, made 13 LaLiga appearances for Villarreal, who finished fifth last season.

"He possesses physical power and speed when carrying the ball ... with a knack for getting into scoring positions and the ability to provide assists," the Spanish side said in a statement.

Buchanan has also earned 51 caps for Canada.

Villarreal begin their LaLiga campaign on August 15 with a home game against Oviedo.