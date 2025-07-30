Open Extended Reactions

Liverpool's preseason friendly against Japanese J1 League side Yokohama F. Marinos is set to go ahead despite an ongoing tsunami warning in Japan.

An 8.8 magnitude earthquake struck the eastern coast of Russia in the early hours of Wednesday morning, prompting a tsunami warning to be issued in Japan, where Liverpool are currently on their preseason tour.

A tsunami then struck Hokkaido, a northern Japanese island, early on Wednesday morning.

Liverpool landed in Japan for the second-leg of their preseason tour of Asia on Sunday. Nikki Dyer - LFC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

However, Liverpool's clash at the Nissan Stadium is still scheduled to take place at 11.30 a.m. BST (6.30 a.m. ET), with public transport services into Yokohama currently running as normal.

Arne Slot's side were beaten 4-2 by AC Milan in a friendly in Hong Kong on Saturday after getting their preseason campaign off to winning start against Preston North End at Deepdale earlier this month

After Wednesday's meeting with the Marinos, Liverpool will fly back to the UK, where they will take on Athletic Club in a double-header of friendlies on Aug. 4.

New signing Hugo Ekitike could make his debut for the club on Wednesday following his £69 million ($92.3m) move from Eintracht Frankfurt.