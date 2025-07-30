Nedum Onuoha breaks down why Barcelona is the perfect club for Marcus Rashford to rebuild his reputation. (0:58)

Hansi Flick wants Barcelona to build on last season's domestic success with more trophies.

Under the German manager, Barça dominated domestic football, winning the league title as well as the Spanish Super Cup and Copa del Rey, defeating rivals Real Madrid in both cup finals.

Flick, who was rewarded for his exceptional first season with the Catalan giants with a contract extension through 2027, said ahead of Thursday's game against Asia tour opponents FC Seoul: "We're looking at ourselves and we want to win titles, just like last season, the same goal. We're going to try to win every game, as always. It will be a tough season, but we're approaching it positively.

"We've improved the quality of the team, that's what we think, but it will be a long season."

Barça have made three additions to the squad this summer. Marcus Rashford joined on loan from Manchester United following the arrivals of goalkeeper Joan García and young forward Roony Bardghji.

"Marcus is a great player," Flick said. "I've followed him for many years since he started his career at United. He has a lot of quality and we hope he can show that this season with the team."

Flick echoed Barcelona president Joan Laporta's belief that the club has hit their targets in the transfer market and that no further signing are needed.

"I have a great team with a lot of quality," he said. "We have two players for every position, and in some positions we even have three players. It's not easy to manage, of course, but I'm happy."

Flick, meanwhile, expects Spanish forward Lamine Yamal to pick up where he left off last season. Yamal, who turned 18 on July 13, scored 18 goals and provided 21 assists. He became the youngest player to make 100 appearances for Barça.

"We saw it last season, Lamine is an exceptional talent, incredible," Flick said. "He can always decide games. I'm very happy that he's in my team and of course he'll play tomorrow [against FC Seoul]."