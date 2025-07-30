Cristina Alexander and Alexis Nunes discuss whether they think England will be ready to make an impact at the 2027 World Cup. (1:35)

Euro 2025 champions England will face Asia champions China in a friendly at Wembley Stadium in November, the English Football Association (FA) announced on Wednesday.

The game will see the champions of two continents go head-to-head. It is the first of a slate of autumn fixtures for the Lionesses to be announced.

Their 2027 Women's World Cup qualification campaign will begin in February.

"After an incredible month and the celebrations this week, we are already planning ahead. It will be special to have a final visit to Wembley this year and something for us all to look forward to once the new season starts," England boss Sarina Wiegman said in a statement.

"Even though we have just finished the EURO, our World Cup qualifiers are not too far away. There are not many opportunities for us to play non-European opposition in the calendar, so I am happy we have been able to secure a top Asian side like China for this FIFA window.

"I'm sure China will give us a very different game to what we experienced in Australia. Whenever we face a squad where most of the players are based away from Europe or the United States, it is a new challenge. And with the start of the qualification campaign soon approaching, this will be valuable experience with the 2027 World Cup in mind."

The Lionesses concluded their post-Euro 2025 celebrations on Tuesday with an open-top bus parade down The Mall with around 65,000 fans in attendance. It ended with ceremony outside Buckingham Palace.