Open Extended Reactions

Liverpool have agreed a deal to sign forward Will Wright from Salford City despite interest from Arsenal, a source has told ESPN.

Wright, 17, made his debut for Salford in the EFL Trophy against Wolves under-21s last November.

The teenager, who has been a prolific goal scorer at youth level, went on to make two appearances in League Two last season.

A source told ESPN Liverpool will pay an up-front fee of £200,000 ($267,000) for the striker, with add-ons also having been agreed.

- Liverpool friendly to go ahead despite tsunami warning in Japan

- Leaving Liverpool: Díaz transfer is a big gamble for Bayern

- Alexander Isak's Newcastle future 'not in my full control' - Howe

Arsenal were also keen to sign Wright however the appeal of Liverpool's project and the opportunity to remain in the North West convinced the player to choose the Premier League champions.

Upon completing his move to Liverpool, the player will link up with the U21 side, who are now coached by former Wales boss Rob Page.

Page's appointment came after the departure of long-serving academy coach Barry Lewtas, who managed various age groups across his 12 years at the club.