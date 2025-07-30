Take a look at the numbers behind Everton's final game at Goodison Park. (0:52)

David Moyes has warned that time is "running out" for Everton to sign new players ahead of the upcoming Premier League season.

Speaking during his squad's preseason tour in Chicago, Moyes said that the Merseyside club had hoped to have "more business done by now" but that talks were "stalling" on a number of moves.

So far in the summer window, Everton have secured the signing of French striker Thierno Barry, 19-year-old left-back Adam Aznou and goalkeeper Mark Travers. They have also converted Carlos Alcaraz's loan deal into a permanent one.

These moves came as a number of experienced players have left, including Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Abdoulaye Doucouré, Ashley Young and Jack Harrison.

"The truth is we're not getting a lot of the deals over the line at the moment, that's a fact," Moyes said. "We're desperate to get things moving on because we know time's running out.

"My first thought was 'yes, I was surprised' because Everton is such a big club. Great traditions, what the club has stood for over the years, the new stadium is an exciting new move for us.

"But then you have another thought and you think again -- 'we have been around the relegation positions the last five years and not far off the bottom.'

"The fact of the matter is we've got to rebuild trust in people who should come to Everton and show that the club is going in the right direction and that we've got a new future."

During their preseason campaign, Everton drew with League Two Accrington Stanley and lost to Championship outfit Blackburn before travelling to the U.S.

On Saturday, Everton lost to Bournemouth as part of the Premier League's Summer Series.

"The one thing I'll do is I'll tell the fans straight, and I'm telling it straight at the moment, we're having a bit of a struggle getting ones in quickly," Moyes said.

"Hopefully things will start to fall into place."