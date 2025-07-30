Ian Darke breaks down what should be a tight race at the top of LaLiga between Real Madrid and Barcelona. (1:39)

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has said he hopes to take his motorsport team all the way to Formula 2, and admitted he'd like to take part in GT3 racing himself when he retires from football.

Courtois, 33, is a passionate motorsport fan, who attended the Belgian Grand Prix in Spa last weekend and acquired his own team, TC Racing, in 2023.

The team currently competes in Formula 4, but -- speaking to broadcaster Sporza -- the Belgium international goalkeeper said he's aiming much higher long-term, and would like to get involved in racing himself, if his 6 foot 7 inch frame allows.

"We're currently racing in Formula 4 in Spain, but normally we'd move up a level next year by participating in the Eurocup- 3," Courtois said. "Formula 1 may be a bit difficult, then I'd need a very big partner. But the goal and our dream is to move up to Formula 3, and then hopefully even Formula 2."

"It involves more than I had initially thought," he added. "There's a lot of logistics involved. It was quite a challenge to get everything ready for the start of last year's season, but we had a reasonably good first year and scored some points. This year is going even better, but we're still aiming higher."

Thibaut Courtois, pictured with Max Verstappen, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri in Belgium, is a huge motor racing fan. Mark Sutton - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

Courtois has won two Champions Leagues and three LaLiga titles with Madrid and is recognised as one of the best goalkeepers in the world, but also maintains a number of business interests, including the esports team DUX Gaming, as well as TC Racing.

The keeper said his motorsport fandom started watching Formula 1, following Ferrari and Michael Schumacher, as a child.

"I even follow MotoGP, but it's mainly motor racing and Formula 1 that I'm passionate about," Courtois said. "A few years ago, I was asked to sponsor a Formula E team in Spain ... I then started my own team, and my passion has only grown since then. I try to attend a grand prix whenever I can. I've already been to Monaco, Le Castellet, Barcelona and, of course, [Spa]. It's always fun."

Courtois said that he'd like to test himself by racing when his football career comes to an end, although he's also realistic about his prospects.

"When I stop playing football, that would be a dream come true, like taking part in a GT3 race," he said. "But I don't know my abilities, and if I participate in something, I don't want to be three seconds behind the rest. I want to know what I'm capable of first.

"But if that were to happen, I'd like to get into a car that I can legally fit into with my height. I don't fit into a formula car. My head sticks out above the halo in an F4 car, so that wouldn't be very safe."

ESPN reported last week that Courtois had agreed a new contract at Madrid, which will run until June 2027.