United States men's national team midfielder Johnny Cardoso said he's ready to "evolve and learn" from coach Diego Simeone as he was unveiled as an Atlético Madrid player on Wednesday, backing his new team to compete with Real Madrid and Barcelona for trophies.

Atlético confirmed the signing of Cardoso, 23, from Real Betis earlier this month, with the player signing a five-year contract.

The LaLiga side have been busy in this summer's transfer market, bringing in Cardoso, playmakers Álex Baena and Thiago Almada, and defenders Dávid Hancko, Matteo Ruggeri and Marc Pubill.

"It's a dream come true being here, experiencing this with my family," Cardoso said during his presentation at Atlético's Metropolitano Stadium on Wednesday. "It's a huge club which has the same ambition as I do.

"It's a privilege to be with all the staff and especially [Simeone]. He played in my position, and I'm ready to evolve and learn from him."

Cardoso was born in New Jersey to Brazilian parents, and also holds an Italian passport, meaning he doesn't occupy a non-European Union slot in Simeone's squad.

He will wear the No. 5 shirt at Atlético recently vacated by Rodrigo De Paul, who has left for Inter Miami.

Johnny Cardoso speaks during his unveiling Wednesday at Atlético Madrid's Metropolitano Stadium. Brad Smith/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images

"I have a lot of confidence in the project, with what the club has said to me," Cardoso said. "We have the same hopes, to keep growing and to win trophies.

"It's a team that has brought in a lot of players, a lot of young players, to blend with experience. We play in a lot of competitions, and we have total conviction of being able to fight for all of them."

Atletico are looking to improve on a 2024-25 campaign which saw them finish third in LaLiga and eliminated in the Copa del Rey semifinals and the Champions League last 16.

This summer they were knocked out of the Club World Cup at the group stage, after being thrashed 4-0 by Paris Saint-Germain in their opening game.

Cardoso said he believed his new team -- who began preseason training last week -- now have a squad capable of competing with giants Madrid and Barça.

"We're all at the same level," he said. "Atleti are a very big team... Simeone has been showing me things from the start, I'm learning a lot. It's going to be a special season."

Cardoso made his senior debut for the United States in a match against Wales in 2020. He has 22 caps, winning the Concacaf Nations League in 2023 and 2024.

Cardoso had to withdraw from Mauricio Pochettino's Concacaf Nations League squad in March due to a muscle injury.