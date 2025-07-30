Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta believes new signing Viktor Gyökeres understands the importance of the number 14 shirt to the club. (1:05)

Mikel Arteta believes Viktor Gyökeres has learned the scale of Arsenal's reach in the past four days after joining the club on their preseason tour to Asia.

Gyökeres completed a €73 million ($85.7m) move from Sporting CP in time to be unveiled before kick-off of the north London side's 3-2 win over Newcastle in Singapore last Sunday.

The 27-year-old was part of the squad which then flew to Hong Kong, where they were given a rapturous welcome both at the team hotel and during an open training session at the Kai Tak Stadium with around 20,000 fans in attendance.

Gyökeres was regularly cheered when appearing on the big screens and Thursday's clash with Tottenham -- the first north London derby ever played outside the United Kingdom -- will complete a whirlwind trip.

"When the news broke and then you realise the magnitude of the club that you're going to be representing, and how viral everything goes so fast these days, I think his immediate reaction was, 'Wow,'" Arteta said.

Viktor Gyökeres has yet to debut for Arsenal but has been shown off to the club's fans in open training sessions. Yu Chun Christopher Wong/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

"And then he sees the way we are received again yesterday, at the training session that we just had with 20,000 people, the stadium was so loud for two hours, and 50,000 people will be in that incredible stadium tomorrow, so I think he's going to have a very good first impression, that's for sure."

Arteta hinted Gyökeres could play some part against Spurs, although Gabriel Magalhães and Riccardo Calafiori are ruled out through injury.

"I understand he's only done today's session and yesterday very little," Arteta said of Gyökeres on Wednesday.

"We're going to assess tonight how he is and if the medical staff are happy as well with his condition to participate in tomorrow's match then it's a possibility. We're going to discuss that tonight.

"And with the rest, everybody's going to be okay apart from big Gabi who is still out and Riccy it's probably going to be a bit too early for him tomorrow."