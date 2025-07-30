Luke Shaw discusses his aims for Manchester United this season ahead of their pre-season friendly against Bournemouth. (1:59)

Open Extended Reactions

CHICAGO -- Luke Shaw has opened up on his injury heartache and admitted he felt he "let people down" while he watched from the sidelines as Manchester United endured a disastrous season.

The left-back was restricted to just 12 appearances in all competitions as United finished 15th in the Premier League.

He took criticism from some fans after returning from a long injury lay-off to start the Euro 2024 final for England.

More injury issues, including a calf problem, meant he wasn't able to start a game for United until the following April -- nine months after England's defeat to Spain in Berlin.

He's admitted he blamed himself for his injury issues and lifted the lid on the mental toll of his long period of rehabilitation.

Luke Shaw made just 12 appearances in last year's Premier League. Photo by James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

"A lot of last season I just felt like I let a lot of people down in the club and the team obviously because I was always injured," Shaw said.

"I might not have been, but it was just something in my head where I felt like I found it really hard. I just put a lot of blame on myself.

"I just really felt that I was letting the team down by not being available for a long time."

Shaw said he feels a particular debt to former boss Erik ten Hag.

- Amorim right to change Man United's 'toxic' culture - Shaw

- Man United's Joshua Zirkzee not fazed by striker incomings

- Mbeumo: Amorim conversation convinced me to join Man United

His last start under the Dutchman came at Luton in February 2024 and he was sidelined for the start of the 2024-25 campaign as a run of poor results cost the former Ajax boss his job at Old Trafford.

"I kind of felt like I let Erik down with the injuries and stuff," Shaw said.

"I wasn't there for him towards the end, and that wasn't nice. Then also, when the new manager comes in and we speak about different things, different aims for the rest of the season that we had, obviously then again I get injured."

Shaw is hopeful his injury problems are finally behind him.

He returned to the United team towards the end of last season and was able to start five of the last eight games, including the Europa League final defeat to Tottenham Hotspur.

The 30-year-old has also had the backing of Ruben Amorim, who used his first news conference of the summer to brand the defender "world class."

"It's really nice to hear that, especially from the manager," Shaw said.

"It was quite unexpected to be fair. It's really nice and it's a privilege for him to say that. He's been really good with me.

"He understands the problems I had last season were really tough. It's something I've not experienced to be honest. I know I've had a lot of injuries, but it was more mentally how tough it was. I've had injuries in the past, but last season it was different kinds of injuries. It was horrible.

"Things just kept happening. It was really stressful, but I'm grateful that I'm here now and I feel fit. The manager's been really good with me."

Shaw has admitted he "couldn't have got any lower" during his long spell out last season.

Back with the squad on the summer tour of America, he says he's feeling back to his best -- mentally and physically -- and raring to go ahead of the new campaign.

"I feel real happiness right now," he said.

"Especially now, I don't want to keep banging on about last season but obviously, I couldn't have got any lower last season.

"I think right now, I feel really good, really happy with great people around me in the team and a really good manager.

"I can't feel any better, to be honest. I'm really happy and I'm really looking forward to this season. I've got big ambitions this season, so I'm looking to fulfil them."