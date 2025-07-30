Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta believes new signing Viktor Gyökeres understands the importance of the number 14 shirt to the club. (1:05)

Viktor Gyökeres has hinted that he turned down other clubs before completing his €73 million ($85.7m) move to Arsenal.

The 27-year-old ended a long-running saga last week by signing for the north London side, who sources told ESPN faced competition from multiple rivals for his signature.

Manchester United and Juventus were among the clubs tracking his situation after he became one of the most in-demand strikers in Europe, having scored 97 goals in 102 games for Sporting CP.

Asked in his first sit-down interview during the club's preseason trip to Asia whether he had a big decision to make, the former Brighton, Coventry and Swansea forward said on Wednesday: "Yes, I think you can always have a decision of your future.

"Of course there were other clubs as well, but I didn't feel it was a difficult choice for me this time.

Viktor Gyökeres ended a long-running saga by signing for Arsenal last week. Yu Chun Christopher Wong/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

"I don't think it was always on my mind [to come back to England]. But of course that could have been an option when I was in Portugal, to come back.

"Because obviously it's the best league in the world. So of course that was always a goal to play in the Premier League. So when I felt it was the right time, I didn't hesitate to come back."

Asked what was missing from Arsenal after they finished second in each of the past three Premier League seasons, Gyökeres said: "I think you need everyone on the pitch, to be honest.

"You need 11 on the pitch and people on the bench as well that can make an impact. You need a whole team that are together and play together. Then I think you have a very good chance to have a great season."