Barcelona have announced that a new four-year "strategic partnership" has been agreed with the government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

As part of the sponsorship deal, Barça's professional teams will wear "R.D. Congo -- Coeur d'Afrique" on the back of their training shirts for the next four seasons and the Spotify Camp Nou will host the House of the DRC at their facilities.

"This agreement signifies a shared commitment to fostering multi-sport development within the DRC," a club statement said on Wednesday.

"And as part of it this collaboration the club will contribute to enriching the training of the country's young athletes by transferring its ecosystem of values, an indisputable pillar of the Barça model and style.

"FC Barcelona, through the Barça Academies system, will create and develop a program of sports activities -- including camps and clinics -- aimed at children in the region to encompass structured and inclusive development across several key disciplines: Football, Basketball, Handball, Futsal, and Roller Hockey."

Although Barça did not disclose the amount it will receive for the deal, recent reports claimed it is worth more than €40 million ($45m).

Last month, AC Milan and AS Monaco also agreed similar partnership deals with the DRC, the war-hit Central African country.