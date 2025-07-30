Mark Ogden believes "Premier League ready" Ollie Watkins is a better striker option for Manchester United than Benjamin Sesko. (1:24)

Manchester United have made contact with RB Leipzig over a move for Benjamin Sesko, sources have told ESPN.

Formal negotiations have not yet started, but United have reached out to the Bundesliga side to explore their financial demands for the striker.

RB Leipzig, according to sources, value the 22-year-old Slovenia international at between €80 million ($92m) and €90m ($103m).

That is likely to be too expensive for United, who will hope to agree a compromise over the fee.

There is also interest in Sesko from Newcastle United, but sources have told ESPN that United are confident of winning the race if it comes down to a straight choice between the two clubs.

United have also shown interest in Ollie Watkins. The 29-year-old is considered to be a cheaper option -- and proven in the Premier League -- but Aston Villa have privately insisted the England forward is not available this summer.

Sesko has scored 39 goals in 87 games for Leipzig since joining the club from Red Bull Salzburg in 2023. He has scored 27 goals in his two seasons in the Bundesliga.

The potential arrival of another young striker would cast further down on Rasmus Højlund's future.

The Denmark international has struggled for goals since his move from Atalanta in 2023 and there has been interest this summer from Napoli and Juventus.