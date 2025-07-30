Dale Johnson breaks down Crystal Palaces' appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport over their demotion from the Europa League. (1:06)

Open Extended Reactions

A closed-door hearing in the case of Crystal Palace vs. UEFA, Nottingham Forest and Lyon will be held on Aug. 8, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) confirmed on Wednesday.

Palace were demoted to the third-tier Conference League by UEFA's Club Financial Control Body in a multi-club ownership case, while Lyon will be allowed to play in the Europa League.

The Eagle Football Group are majority owners of Lyon while its chairman John Textor also owns a controlling stake in Palace.

Textor later resigned from Lyon's board of directors with Michele Kang appointed chairwoman and president.

Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner awaits the UEFA decision. Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

The London club appealed the decision, with the CAS now confirming it will hear the case next month.

Forest, who finished seventh in the Premier League, will replace Palace in the Europa League if their appeal fails.

- Jets owner Johnson complete purchase of stake in Crystal Palace

- Palace to appeal UEFA's Europa League demotion ruling

Palace had qualified for the Europa League by winning the FA Cup last season, while Lyon reached the competition by finishing sixth in Ligue 1.

However, the French club were allowed to keep their place as they finished higher in their respective league.

No ruling is expected on the day, but a decision is anticipated on Aug. 11.