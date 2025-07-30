Open Extended Reactions

Aris Thessaloniki winger Carles Perez has been sidelined after suffering a groin injury in a dog attack, local media reported on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old Spaniard was reported to be walking his own dog when he was bitten in the genitals by another dog during an attempt to separate the animals. The incident left him with a deep wound, requiring treatment in a hospital.

Perez featured in the Greek side's 2-1 defeat at Araz-Nakhchivan in the first leg of the second qualifying round of the Europa Conference League.

Local media report he will be unavailable for the return fixture in Thessaloniki.