Lionel Messi sets up Marcelo Weigandt to score the go-ahead goal for Inter Miami in the final moments vs. Atlas. (0:44)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida -- Lionel Messi said he struggled to find rhythm in the first half against Atlas on Wednesday night at Chase Stadium before setting up two second-half goals -- including a late winner -- in a 2-1 victory to kick off Inter Miami CF's Leagues Cup campaign.

Messi returned to action after serving a one-game suspension for missing the MLS All-Star Game on July 23 and said that while rest may serve some players it wasn't something he needed.

"The truth is that it was difficult with the heat, and not having played the other day. Even if [the rest] seems better, for me it's worse because I need to compete," Messi said after the match. "I feel good physically the more matches I play and get into rhythm.

"The other day they didn't let me compete, and I felt it in the first half, but the important thing is that we won."

Messi watched from the sidelines as Inter Miami held FC Cincinnati to a draw on Saturday, due to the league's rule that states any player who does not participate in the All-Star Game without prior approval is ineligible to compete in his club's next match.

Messi set up Marcelo Weigandt in stoppage time for the winning goal, which was initially ruled out for offside before VAR overturned the on-field call and gave Miami the goal.

Messi has scored or assisted 21 of Inter Miami's last 27 goals in all competitions, dating to May 28.

Lionel Messi celebrates after setting up the winning goal for Inter Miami in the Leagues Cup. Getty Images

"It's a great competition for us; one we always compete in," Messi said. "It's a great test for us to face Mexican teams, and the format has changed, so we can enjoy it and play it. It's a great competition. [The victory] is super important.

"The American teams hadn't won, and it's important for us to take advantage because we compete against each other. While we're playing against Mexican teams, the table is on our side, and we have to score more than the others."

New Inter Miami arrival Rodrigo De Paul made his debut Wednesday night, connecting with Argentina national team teammate Messi well in the attack.

"Rodrigo [De Paul] gives us the hierarchy with a player in his prime, a world champion, one of the most important players on the national team that is world champions and who has a significant connection with our best player on and off the pitch," head coach Javier Mascherano said.

"All of us who have had the opportunity to play with Leo, to know Leo, to the players who have that connection with him, we have to take advantage of it. We have to take advantage of it a lot because they are few and far between, and those players are chosen."

Inter Miami will prepare to face Necaxa on Saturday night at Chase Stadium before concluding the group stage of the 2025 Leagues Cup tournament against Pumas.