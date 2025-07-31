Open Extended Reactions

CHICAGO -- Rasmus Højlund has said he intends to stay and fight for his place at Manchester United despite the club's ongoing search for a new striker,

United have made contact with RB Leipzig about a deal for Benjamin Sesko. There is also interest in Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins.

A new addition up front would likely limit Højlund's playing time. But the 22-year-old, who has been linked with Napoli and Juventus, said he is keen to stay at Old Trafford.

"I think the most important thing for me is just to keep working hard and stay focused and then obviously we'll see what happens," Højlund said.

"I think my plan is very clear and that is for me to stay and fight for my spot, whatever happens."

Højlund is already competing for a place in Ruben Amorim's system with Joshua Zirkzee. And the Denmark international says he wouldn't be fazed if Sesko or another striker arrives this summer.

"Competition is fine with me, it sharpens me," he said.

"I'm more than ready. I'm feeling sharp so I'm welcoming everything that comes. I think it's good with competition and it only sharpens the team."

Rasmus Højlund has struggled to impose himself as Manchester United's first-choice No. 9. Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

United have been prompted to look for a new striker after Højlund and Zirkzee managed just seven Premier League goals between them last season.

Højlund, in particular, was on the receiving end of criticism from some fans towards the end of the campaign.

But after scoring in the 4-1 win over Bournemouth in Chicago on Wednesday, he launched a defence of his goal record which stands at 26 goals in two years in England.

"I'm still very young," he said. "I think people forget that sometimes. I'm only 22. Obviously, not every striker is scoring 100 goals by the age of 22. But I've learned a lot, I think you can see in my game.

"I'm starting to develop and become even better in the basics. Now it's just about for me to sharpen myself and I've done very well in the preseason so far.

"Strikers obviously always want to score goals. Obviously it's very important for me. I think after last season it's been a bit rough and I've tried to sharpen myself over the course of the holidays and I feel very, very good."

Despite his goal against Bournemouth -- scored with a well-taken header from Patrick Dorgu's cross -- Amorim is offering Højlund no guarantees about his future.

"The important thing is that Rasmus is scoring goals," the United head coach said.

"He's connecting really well with the team. He's improving. I don't know what is going to happen until the market is closed."