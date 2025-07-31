Open Extended Reactions

Liverpool have taken another step closer to signing Newcastle United's Alexander Isak, while the Magpies want to sign Nick Woltemade as his replacement but must beat Manchester United to his signature. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe.

- Source: Liverpool beat Arsenal to deal for Salford's Wright

- Sources: Man Utd contact Leipzig over Sesko move

- Sources: Chelsea agree deal with Ajax for Hato

- Liverpool have reached a verbal agreement with Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak over a long-term contract, Sky Sports Deutschland reports. While a club-to-club agreement remains a long way off, Isak's desire to make the move to Anfield could change that in the coming weeks. According to Sky reporter Florian Plettenberg, the 25-year-old's salary would be similar to that of forward Hugo Ekitiké, who joined Liverpool from Eintracht Frankfurt earlier this month. Newcastle are expected to demand a transfer fee well over £100 million for Isak, who has another three years left on his contract.

- Manchester United and Newcastle have joined the race to sign Stuttgart forward Nick Woltemade, according to The Sun. The Germany international had looked bound for Bayern Munich, but negotiations between the Bundesliga clubs have broken down in recent weeks. As such, the two Premier League sides, who are both looking to sign strikers this summer, have turned their attention to Woltemade. The 23-year-old is valued at around the £40m mark, following an impressive campaign at the UEFA Under-21 European Championship where he finished as the competition's top scorer.

- Negotiations between Real Madrid and Vinícius Júnior could drag on into 2026, AS reports. While the Spanish newspaper describes the saga as "on a slow burn" in its frontpage story on Thursday, it adds that there's no danger of a breakdown in talks. Both Vini Jr. and Madrid believe there's no hurry -- with the forward's current deal up in 2027 - and the Brazil international doesn't want to leave the club.

- Chelsea are still pushing to sign Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho, according to talkSPORT. The 21-year-old, who has a £40m valuation, was heavily linked with a move to Stamford Bridge back in January. However, with Garnacho widely expected to leave Manchester this summer, Chelsea could be set to return with an opening bid for the talented Argentina international. The Blues are also be preparing an opening offer for RB Leipzig's Xavi Simons, who has communicated his desire to move to the Premier League side.

- Aston Villa have made an inquiry for Porto forward Samu Aghehowa, the Daily Mail reports. The Spain international, who almost joined Chelsea in 2024, scored 27 goals in 45 matches last season. A move for Aghehowa certainly wouldn't come cheap, as Porto president -- and former Premier League manager -- André Villas-Boas is holding out for offers over the £55mmark. Villa would struggle to meet such a valuation without significant player exits this summer.

- An unnamed Saudi Pro League club wants to sign Barcelona forward Ferran Torres, offering him a contract worth €60m over three years. (Jijantes)

- An "angry" Yoane Wissa is expected to return for preseason training at Brentford tomorrow after his proposed move to Newcastle United broke down, but the forward has no intention of training with the rest of the squad. (Sky Sports)

- Barcelona want to lock Frenkie de Jong and Eric García into new contracts with their current deals expiring in June 2026, having already agreed terms for Jules Koundé to sign a new deal through June 2030. (Mundo Deportivo)

- Aymeric Laporte is in advance talks to terminate his contract with Al Nassr, and the Spain defender could rejoin Athletic Club this summer. (Marca)

- Bologna forward Dan Ndoye has signed a five-year contract with Nottingham Forest after completing his medical, and his final transfer fee could exceed €45m. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Sunderland, Wolverhampton Wanderers and West Ham United are all pushing to sign Bayer Leverkusen's Morocco international midfielder Amine Adli, who is valued at around €30m. (TEAMalk)

- Flamengo are ready to sign Fiorentina's Argentina international striker Lucas Beltran in a €12m transfer. (Ansa)

- Watford are in talks to sign Manchester City centre-back Max Alleyne on a season-long loan. (Sky Sports)

- Bayer Leverkusen have submitted a bid for Botafogo goalkeeper John Victor amid strong interest from the likes of Aston Villa and Burnley. (Football Insider)

- Fresh talks between AS Roma and Hellas Verona are expected to take place on Thursday over the proposed transfer of defender Daniele Ghilardi. (Nicolò Schira)

- Fulham have opened talks with AC Milan for winger Samuel Chukwueze. (Nicolò Schira)

- Lyon are keen on signing Union Berlin defender Danilho Doekhi, who could be available for around €9 million this summer. (Footmercato)

- Talks are ongoing between Hoffenheim and Westerlo for United States international Bryan Reynolds. (Tom Bogert)

- Stuttgart are now exploring alternative options after long-time midfield target Giannis Konstantelias signed a new contract with PAOK until 2029. (Sky Sports Deutschland)