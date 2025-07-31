Open Extended Reactions

Bournemouth head coach Andoni Iraola has given a glowing assessment of Manchester United's development following their 4-1 preseason win over his side, saying Ruben Amorim's outfit are a "hell of a team."

Goals from Rasmus Højlund, Patrick Dorgu, Amad Diallo and Ethan Williams ensured United earned a comprehensive victory over their domestic rivals on Wednesday in Chicago as part of the Premier League Summer Series.

United's victory came off the back of their 2-1 win over West Ham United in New Jersey on Sunday. Bournemouth had beaten Everton 3-0 on Saturday in New York.

"We are very far right now from United," Iraola said. "I think United is a hell of a team and they've signed also very well.

"Today they showed that they are above us in this moment ... We still have some time to prepare but we are not probably as good as we looked the other day and as bad as we looked today -- somewhere in the middle. We have to continue preparing [for] the season."

Meanwhile, Amorim said his players are already stronger and faster than last season, but insisted he is not getting carried away after a second consecutive win.

"We are improving, Amorim said. "But again, it's a preseason game. The pressure is going to be so much different during the season.

"I think they are playing better also because they are connecting better with each other. Not just on the pitch, but off the pitch. I think they are stronger, they are faster. You can see the intensity is completely different [compared to last season].

"I can see the data from the minutes are completely different. It's important for them to understand that the same players can play a different game."

United round off their U.S. tour against Everton in Atlanta on Aug. 3 after Bournemouth play West Ham.