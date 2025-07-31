Open Extended Reactions

Galatasaray have completed the signing of Victor Osimhen on a long-term deal from Napoli, the club has announced.

The Super Lig champions made the Nigeria international the most expensive incoming transfer in Turkish soccer history, paying Napoli €75 million ($85.74 million) to sign him on a permanent deal.

The previous record in Turkey was set by Fenerbahce when they signed Youssef En-Nesyri from Sevilla on a five-year contract for €20 million in July last year.

As part of the agreement, 10% of any future fee from Osimhen's next transfer will be paid to Napoli, Galatasaray said.

"A four-year contract has been signed with the player, starting from the 2025-2026 season," Galatasaray said.

According to the agreement, the 26-year-old will receive net guaranteed salary of €15.0 million for each season.

Osimhen will also get a net loyalty bonus of €1 million per season and €5 million as image rights payments -- compensating for the use of his name, image, and likeness in the club's branding and promotional activities.

Napoli also confirmed the terms of the deal.

Osimhen, who spent last season on loan at the Turkish Super Lig club, joins from Serie A champions Napoli after being linked with several of Europe's top club.

He enjoyed a record-breaking season in Istanbul last term, finishing as the league's highest scorer with 26 goals and also become the highest scoring foreign player in a single season in Turkey with 37 goals.

Osimhen has previously spent time at Lille and Wolfsburg and has 26 goals in 40 matches for Nigeria.

