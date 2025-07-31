Steve Nicol weighs in on Real Madrid being in favor to win LALIGA over Barcelona. (1:42)

Frenkie de Jong has confirmed his intention to sign a contract extension with Barcelona.

The Dutch midfielder has one year left on his contract with Barça.

Asked if he has already agreed terms with Barcelona over a new contract, De Jong told reporters on Thursday: "I have not renewed my contract, otherwise you would have known.

"But I am very happy at Barça and from what I know, Barça are happy with me so, in the end, I will renew."

De Jong, 28, started in Barça's 7-3 triumph against FC Seoul in his team's second game of their Asia Tour on Thursday.

A long-time target of Premier League clubs, De Jong has made 259 appearances for Barça since joining the club in 2019 from Ajax.

Barça have already renewed the contracts of Raphinha, Lamine Yamal and Wojciech Szczesny in recent months.

French right-back Jules Koundé confirmed this week he has agreed a contract extension with Barça through June 2030.