Pape Matar Sarr gives Tottenham a 1-0 win vs. Arsenal in the first North London derby held outside of the United Kingdom. (1:17)

Open Extended Reactions

Mikel Arteta has said he expects Gabriel Magalhães, Jurriën Timber and Riccardo Calafiori to be fit for the start of the Premier League season.

All three players missed Thursday's 1-0 defeat to Tottenham in Hong Kong -- the first ever north London derby played outside of the United Kingdom -- as Pape Matar Sarr's 45-yard strike settled a competitive contest at the Kai Tak Stadium.

Gabriel and Timber did not play in any of the three games comprising Arsenal's preseason tour to Asia after picking up injuries towards the end of last season.

Gabriel played 45 minutes in a behind-closed-doors game against Watford in his first action since undergoing hamstring surgery but felt what Arteta described as a "niggle" in training and has not featured since.

Timber underwent ankle surgery in May and also did not play a minute on the tour. Calafiori had to be substituted during Arsenal's 3-2 win over Newcastle in Singapore but has since returned to training.

Jurriën Timber, Riccardo Calafiori and Gabriel are expected to be fit for the start of the season. David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Asked whether there were any doubts over the trio being fit to face Manchester United in their league opener on Aug. 17, Arteta said: "I don't think so. If they evolve like they've been involved in the last few days, so Gabriel Magalhães, Calafiori and Timber, the three of them will be available."

Leandro Trossard came on as a second half substitute against Spurs but was forced off 15 minutes later.

Report: Tottenham beat Arsenal in Hong Kong

- Why everyone is talking about Arsenal's Max Dowman, 15

- Gyökeres has realised 'magnitude' of Arsenal - Arteta

"He felt a little tweak,"Arteta said. "I think he tried to turn and he was pushed and he felt something muscular so we'll have to assess him."

Arteta also played down fears Kepa Arrizabalaga has suffered a significant injury setback, sayingg: "He felt something as well in the game against Newcastle. I think it's a matter of days, probably.

"If that [game against Tottenham] was the Premier League, he could have played but we decided not to take."