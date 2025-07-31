Pape Matar Sarr gives Tottenham a 1-0 win vs. Arsenal in the first North London derby held outside of the United Kingdom. (1:17)

Tottenham are in talks over a loan move for Bayern Munich's João Palhinha, a source has told ESPN.

The 30-year-old only joined Bayern last summer following a €50 million ($57m) move from Fulham but suffered with fitness issues and made just six starts in the Bundesliga.

João Palhinha joined Bayern last summer. Dylan Hepworth/MB Media/Getty Images

Sources said Spurs previously held an interest in Palhinha prior to Thomas Frank's arrival as head coach but it is unclear whether the Portuguese midfielder would be interested in a return to London so soon.

Palhinha signed a four-year contract with Bayern last summer and described his transfer as "one of the happiest days of my life" to realise a "dream come true to play for one of the top teams."

However, the source said Spurs have been encouraged to explore a possible deal in the belief Bayern may be open to allowing Palhinha to leave.

Spurs are actively looking to strengthen several positions ahead of the new season having signed three players to date: Mohammed Kudus from West Ham United, Luka Vuskovic from Hajduk Split and Kawasaki's Kota Takai.