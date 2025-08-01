Open Extended Reactions

Christian Pulisic showcases his new signature Puma cleats ahead of the 2025-26 season. PUMA

Christian Pulisic will look fresher than fresh when the 2025-26 club season kicks off in a few weeks, with the news that the AC Milan star has been handed his very own signature cleats to coincide with the new campaign.

The USMNT captain has been furnished with what, by our count, is the sixth signature cleat of his professional career to date in the shape of the new "Puma x Christian Pulisic Never Stop Ultra 6 Ultimate CP." Quite the catchy title, we're sure you'll agree.

The cleats are an eye-catching mix of red, black and white (the classic Rossoneri colors) with a design inspired by Pulisic's relentless dedication and desire to grow his game.

Created with pure speed in mind, the cleats are lean and aerodynamic, featuring a high-sheen finish designed to dazzle as they flash past bamboozled defenders on the pitch. As Pulisic accelerates down the flank, the final image left in a fullback's view is his own CP hallmark adorning the heels.

The Never Stop Ultra 6 Ultimate CP cleats form part of a wider collection of apparel, performance wear and accessories, including various training jerseys, shorts and hoodies with Pulisic's initials all over them.

The youth sizes of the jersey also feature "Pulisic 10" added to the back as a touch of extra pizzazz for Pulisic's young fans.