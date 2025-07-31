Open Extended Reactions

NYON, Switzerland -- Champions League winner Paris Saint-Germain were fined almost €150,000 ($171,000) on Thursday for misconduct by fans at the final including taking pieces of turf and displaying a "UEFA Mafia" banner.

UEFA said its disciplinary panel judged six charges including "transmitting message that is not fit for a sports event" and "bringing UEFA into disrepute."

PSG won their first Champions League title with a 5-0 rout of Inter Milan on May 31 at Bayern Munich's stadium.

UEFA announced the disciplinary sanctions with a fine of €10,000 ($11,500) for the offensive message.

PSG fans showed a flag with the "UEFA Mafia" slogan and a picture of a pig, even though their club's president Nasser al-Khelaifi is a member of the UEFA executive committee. Al-Khelaifi was elected to UEFA's decision-making body representing the European Club Association, which he also leads.

UEFA routinely prosecutes cases of fans using the "mafia" slur, though Norwegian club Brann won an appeal ruling at the Court of Arbitration for Sport this year. Brann argued their fans' song had been satirical at a Women's Champions League game last year and a UEFA fine was overturned.

The biggest financial penalty for PSG was €100,000 ($115,000) for the combined offenses of fans invading the field of play and lighting fireworks.

After the game, fans went on the field and ripped up pieces of turf to take away.

UEFA fined PSG an additional €8,000 ($9,160) for the charge of "acts of damage."

A ban on PSG selling tickets to their fans for one away game in a UEFA competition was deferred for two years on probation.

PSG earned about €140 million ($160 million) in Champions League prize money from UEFA last season.