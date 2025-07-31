Open Extended Reactions

BILBAO, Spain -- Athletic Club players Nico Williams and Iñaki Williams said Thursday they have been falsely accused of fraud.

The brothers released a statement saying they plan to take legal action against those who made the accusation.

The Williams brothers did not provide many details about the accusation. Some Spanish media outlets had reported that the accusation was related to the ownership of a high-end vehicle.

They said the "false accusation is clearly made to damage our personal and professional image and to try to get us to make an improper payment."

The brothers said they are not worried about the accusation because they did nothing wrong and have faith in the legal system.