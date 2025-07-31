Spirit vs. Thorns FC: How to watch NWSL on ESPN

Open Extended Reactions

The NWSL takes center stage Sunday afternoon when Ashley Hatch and the Washington Spirit host Reilyn Turner and Portland Thorns FC. The Spirit look to even the season series after falling to the Thorns 2-0 on June 15 in Portland. Turner and Pietra Tordin each scored a goal in the win. Hatch enters Sunday with a team-high six goals, while Turner leads Portland with four goals scored this season.

Here are key facts about Sunday's NWSL match:

When is the match?

The Washington Spirit host Portland Thorns FC at 12:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Aug. 3 at Audi Field in Washington.

How can fans watch?

Fans can catch all the action on ABC, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+, Disney+ and in the NWSL streaming hub.

How can fans access more soccer content from ESPN?

Fans can check out the NWSL hub page for breaking news, scores, stats and more.