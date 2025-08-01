Rob Dawson reflects on Manchester United's preseason friendlies and questions which players will start vs. Arsenal in their opening game of the season. (1:35)

CHICAGO -- Diogo Dalot said Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim is building a squad which "fights for each other" as they look to bounce back from their worst season for more than 50 years.

United's 15th-place finish in the league was their lowest since relegation to the second tier in 1974.

Preseason victories over West Ham and Bournemouth in the U.S. tour have led to some optimism that Amorim is starting to turn things around.

Dalot said he believes the biggest change has been the mentality inside the dressing room.

"I think we are creating a group that fights for each other," he said.

"I think that's what we are trying to create. Obviously, there's still a long way to go. I think you can see straight away some signs of the team fighting a bit more, having more intensity, and that's what we are trying to do."

Amorim made a big statement before the trip to America by leaving behind Alejandro Garnacho, Antony, Jadon Sancho and Tyrell Malacia.

Man United are hoping to rebound from recording their worst-ever finish in the Premier League last season. Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

Marcus Rashford, who was quickly dropped last season after Amorim's arrival in November, has also been allowed to move to Barcelona on loan.

Luke Shaw has already backed the manager's headline stance while Dalot said it is part of a push to raise standards at Old Trafford.

"He [Amorim] is very clear on his messages that you want to be a part of the team or you cannot be here," Dalot said.

"If you want to be in Manchester United, you need to match some standards. If you're not able to match it, it's not a place for you.

"The message is really clear. The message was that if you started the preseason, it's because he believes that we are the group that needs to come."

It looked for a little while that Bruno Fernandes might not be part of Amorim's squad when he took time to think about a mega-money offer from Saudi side Al Hilal in June.

But the United captain rejected the chance to move and Dalot said he's delighted his Portugal teammate chose to be part of Amorim's new-look team.

"I think it's a clear message that he still believes that this club can go to the places that it should be," he said.

"I don't think there's a better way of starting a season than your captain staying and believing that this can go in the right direction.

"It's a clear message for the other teammates, for everybody, that we have to believe. We have to work really hard to put Manchester back on the place that it deserves."