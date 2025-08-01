Ale Moreno talks about João Palhinha's season at Bayern Munich amid links with a loan move to Tottenham. (1:51)

Tottenham are closing in on the loan signing of João Palhinha with the Bayern Munich midfielder set to undergo a medical on Friday, sources have told PA news agency.

Spurs are eager to boost their squad for new boss Thomas Frank ahead of the club's return to the Champions League this season and have set their sights on the Portugal international.

Palhinha only signed for Bayern last summer from Fulham in a deal worth up to £47.4 million ($63m) but endured a difficult debut campaign and made only six starts in Bundesliga, which has opened the door for a return to the Premier League.

ESPN reported on Thursday that talks between Tottenham and Bayern were underway.

An agreement has now been reached, sources have told PA news agency, with Palhinha given the green light to undergo a medical ahead of the proposed move.

The midfielder, who turned 30 earlier this month, will join Spurs on a season-long loan with an option included in the deal to make the move permanent for a €30m ($34m).

During two years at Craven Cottage, Palhinha quickly became a fan favourite with his all-action style across 79 appearances where he scored eight goals.

It earned the former Sporting Lisbon youngster a move to Bayern, but after struggling for opportunities and making only 25 appearances for the German champions last season, he is set for a return to London.