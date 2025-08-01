Beth Lindop believes that Liverpool should prioritise signing a centre-back amid links to striker Alexander Isak. (1:31)

Liverpool have seen a bid for striker Alexander Isak rejected by Newcastle United, sources have told ESPN, with the offer well below his £150 million ($197m) asking price.

A source told ESPN that Liverpool's offer was worth up to £110m ($145m).

The Sweden international is missing from Newcastle's tour of Asia, which the club say is due to a "minor thigh injury," and he has been recovering at former club Real Sociedad's training ground.

ESPN previously reported that Liverpool were interested in Isak despite signing striker Hugo Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt in a deal worth up to £79m ($105m).

Now Liverpool have made a move for Isak, although Newcastle have rebuffed the approach, maintaining their long-held stance that they wish to keep their star striker.

Meanwhile, Isak continues to be absent from Newcastle's preseason.

He missed last weekend's game against Arsenal in Singapore and a match against a K-League XI. He will also not feature against Tottenham Hotspur in South Korea on Sunday.