Real Madrid will travel to Austria for a preseason friendly against WSG Tirol this month, the club has announced.

Madrid's preseason plans have been curtailed this year due to their involvement in the Club World Cup.

The team played its last game of 2024-25 on July 9, beaten 4-0 by Paris Saint-Germain in the tournament's semifinals at MetLife Stadium, New Jersey.

With players legally entitled to three weeks' rest, and Madrid's first game of the LaLiga season scheduled for Aug. 19, that left no time for a traditional preseason tour.

"Real Madrid will face WSG Tirol on Tuesday, 12 August at the Tivoli Stadion in Innsbruck (Austria), a 17,000 capacity ground," the club said on Friday. "The game is scheduled to kick off at 7:00 pm CEST."

On Thursday, a Spanish football federation judge rejected Madrid's request to have their first LaLiga game -- hosting Osasuna at the Bernabéu -- postponed due to the limited time available to prepare for the new campaign.

Real Madrid lost to PSG in Club World Cup semifinals in July. Justin Setterfield - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

WSG Tirol play in the Austrian Bundesliga, and finished 10th in the 12-team division last season, with a record of four wins, seven draws and 11 defeats.

New coach Xabi Alonso took charge of Madrid ahead of the Club World Cup after a disappointing 2024-25 season saw the team fail to win a major trophy.

The competition saw debuts for new signings Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dean Huijsen, while the club have also signed Álvaro Carreras and Franco Mastantuono this summer.