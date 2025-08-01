Morecambe owner Jason Whittingham has been urged to "do the right thing" and sell the club by Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport Lisa Nandy.

The Shrimps, who were relegated to the Vanarama National League at the end of last season, are at risk of closure amid a financial crisis.

Prospective buyers of Morecambe have said that without immediate action the club will go out of business of Monday.

Nandy, who as the local MP for Wigan was involved in the club's two fights for survival in recent years, has written to Morecambe's owner urging him to act and has described the club's plight as "heartbreaking."

"It is the government's firm view that owners need to act as custodians of their clubs," Nandy said.

"It is never too late to do the right thing and with so much at stake for this grand old town, the time for action is now.

"I call on you to effect a sale to a suitable owner, and give the club a chance for a brighter future."

Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport, Lisa Nandy, has urged Morcambe's owner to sell the club. Rasid Necati Aslim/Anadolu via Getty Images

The club were suspended by the National League on Monday because of their financial problems, a decision which will be reviewed on August 20.

The Panjab Warriors sports investment group insists it is ready to take over the club, and earlier this week it issued a statement alongside fans' group the Shrimps Trust and local MP Lizzi Collinge stating that all first-team operations had stopped after insurance cover lapsed.

Panjab Warriors have been in talks to buy the club from Jason Whittingham's Bond Group Investments and issued a statement on Thursday alongside a minority shareholders action group appealing for a deal to be signed.

The statement said that Morecambe's academy will cease operations by the end of the week and that the club will "officially shut" on Monday.

"Panjab Warriors are ready and have reached out daily to complete this acquisition," the statement added.

"We implore Jason to sign the deal immediately so that this proud club can be saved and its 105-year legacy preserved.

"The fans, the minority shareholders, the community, and your own stakeholders all want the same thing: for this club to survive."

Morecambe are at risk of closure due to a deepening financial crisis. Craig Foy/SNS Group via Getty Images

The group had issued a statement on Wednesday saying that the first team has stopped all football operations as the required insurance has lapsed.

Earlier this week, the National League confirmed that the club's membership had been suspended with immediate effect until August 20 when the league's compliance and licensing committee will meet again.

Morecambe remain under embargo ahead of the upcoming season and have also been removed from the National League Cup.