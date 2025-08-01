Steve Nicol weighs in on Real Madrid being in favor to win LALIGA over Barcelona. (1:42)

Raphinha has welcomed the increased competition for places in Barcelona's attacking positions following the arrival of Marcus Rashford.

The England international arrived this month on a season-long loan from Manchester United to bolster an already formidable attack that includes Raphinha, Lamine Yamal and Robert Lewandowski.

Asked if Rashford's arrival means more competition for playing time, Raphinha told Diario Sport: "When you play with this jersey, with this club, you need to be prepared for all the competition that there is.

"In my opinion, the more competition we have, the better. It means that one helps the other progress and that is the most important thing if we want to win titles."

Raphinha considered last season to be the best of his career but said he accepts he still has room for improvement.

The Brazil international scored 34 goals and provided 25 assists in 56 appearances as Barça won LaLiga, the Copa del Rey and the Spanish Supercopa.

"I always try to find my best form in training, games, the season," he said. "I tried that last season, it was better than the previous one, and I will try for this coming season to also be better than the last." Raphinha's performances in Europe were particularly impressive, with 13 goals and nine assists in his 14 Champions League outings as Barça reached the semifinals.

Barça have not won Europe's elite club competition since 2015 and Raphinha is eager to lift his first.

"The Champions League is a personal challenge in my career," Raphinha said. "It's also a club goal, to win our sixth Champions League title. I, in particular, will do everything possible to make it happen. And I'm sure the players are thinking the same thing."

Raphinha, 28, recently signed a one-year contract extension to remain at Barça until June 2028.

Raphinha said he does not rule out remaining at the club beyond 2028. Pedro Salado/Getty Images

He said he is not ruling out remaining at the club beyond 2028.

"If the club is happy with me, I'll stay here as long as I can," Raphinha said.

"Obviously, if I see that I'm not playing my best or I'm no longer contributing enough, I'm also aware that it will be time to leave. But, for now, I think I'm fine and in good physical and tactical shape as well."