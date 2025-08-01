Open Extended Reactions

New Inter Miami signing Rodrigo De Paul has told ESPN that Lionel Messi got involved in the negotiations between Miami and Atlético Madrid to ensure the midfielder completed a move to the MLS club, adding the reunion was a dream come true.

"Obviously, it was a joy [once it became a reality.] He had the greatness to get deeply involved in the negotiations, especially about a place where he wanted to know if it was on good terms," De Paul said in an exclusive interview. "He was very attentive. When it was done, there was a call. As soon as I arrived, Messi came to the club the next morning to meet me, to see what I needed, and how I was. A friendship. It was a super gratifying moment."

De Paul signed a short-term loan deal with Inter Miami through the end of the year with an option to make the move permanent with a four-year Designated Player contract. The midfielder explained his decision to join the Herons was partially motivated by the idea of sharing a club locker room with Argentina teammate Messi.

"Whenever I spoke with Leo, we had the dream of playing together, bringing what we had achieved with the Argentina national team to a club. Well, it was a dream that later took shape. They knew I had one year left on my contract with Atlético Madrid, and Jorge Mas then traveled to Madrid," De Paul said.

"Mas has an important relationship with the owner of Madrid. When it began to become a reality and gain momentum, we started talking about the dream of being able to share the club with Leo every day, on the pitch and in the locker room."

When asked what De Paul knew of Inter Miami before his arrival, the midfielder insisted he understood quickly that the goal is to compete and win trophies.

Rodrigo de Paul made his debut on Wednesday night vs. Atlas. Getty Images

"Anyone who knows Leo knows that wherever he is, you have to win. He competes, always wants to win, and wants to be a protagonist with his team and national team. I knew where I was coming to, and what would be required of me, given my current situation, who I am, and my age," De Paul told ESPN.

"The locker room surprised me; it left me very happy. There's a class of players, some I knew, some I didn't, but the way they work, the intensity, and how committed they are to what the club wants. The club keeps growing; it's going to a gigantic place and for that you have to win trophies."

The newest signing made his debut for Inter Miami on Wednesday night in the team's inaugural 2025 Leagues Cup game against Atlas, winning 2-1 with a last-minute goal from Marcelo Weigandt.