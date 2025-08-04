Rodrygo has gone from undisputed star to controversial figure in just a few months. The forward who scored two goals in 60 seconds against Manchester City in 2022 to lead one of the most legendary comebacks in Real Madrid's history is now on the brink. The official line from the club and the player is that everything remains the same, but the reality is that the Brazilian has lost his place in the starting lineup and his future is uncertain.

The emergence of the Kylian Mbappé, Vinícius Júnior and Jude Bellingham trio gradually reduced Rodrygo's prominence until he was almost forgotten. He was substituted at half-time in the Copa del Rey final against Barcelona and did not play a single minute in the decisive Clásico that Madrid lost 4-3, forcing them to bid an early farewell to the LaLiga title.

Xabi Alonso took over as coach of Madrid announcing that Rodrygo was still part of the plan, but the numbers contradict the new coach's words. The Brazilian started in only one of the six Club World Cup matches and did not even feature as a substitute in three of them. It is an untenable situation, but with only a month to go before the transfer window closes, it continues to raise more questions than answers. What do the club and the player say, and which teams want him?

At the Valdebebas offices, the club maintains that Rodrygo's official position is to stay at Real Madrid and the player has not conveyed any other message. The club has not made any moves to find him a way out, but various sources told ESPN that Madrid would be open to listening to offers.

Sources also confirmed that there are increasingly more voices in favor of Rodrygo's departure. This has been the case since the end of last season, and even more so after discussions with Alonso, who made his intentions very clear during the Club World Cup. Alonso's Madrid aim to play with only two strikers, and the Basque coach would welcome the funds from a Rodrygo move to strengthen other positions in the squad, such as midfield and defense.

What Rodrygo says

Since the end of the season, the public and private discourse from Rodrygo and those around him has been that he wants to stay at Real Madrid. However, a few weeks ago, there was a change of script, and Rodrygo's entourage admitted to ESPN the possibility of a departure, something they had never said before.

The arrivals of Kylian Mbappé and Jude Bellingham forced Rodrygo out of Real Madrid's regular starting lineup. Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

ESPN already reported in May that the 24-year-old was unhappy with his role in the team because he preferred to play on the left side of the attack rather than on the right. In fact, the player's representatives even held talks with president Florentino Pérez to express this discontent. Now, after seeing that the situation has not improved, some are no longer ruling out a possible departure in the final days of the transfer window.

In fact, according to ESPN, there are several intermediaries working in this direction. Rodrygo's official agent is his own father, but there are other people behind the scenes and sources admit that, although there have been no formal negotiations with other clubs, alternatives are being sought.

Meanwhile, a source told ESPN that the player is oblivious to all the speculation and that he plans to start preseason training with the rest of the team on Monday, as he does every summer.

How much could his transfer fee cost? Where might he go?

Madrid paid Santos around €54 million in 2018 to secure the services of Rodrygo, who at the time was just a promising 17-year-old. The move was considered a success after his quick adaptation to the European game, but now the situation is different. The fee is set by demand, and a source revealed to ESPN that Madrid would ask for around €100 million to negotiate his transfer, with the minimum fee set at €80 million.

Rodrygo's situation has sparked a flurry of reports in the Spanish media about his possible new destination. Sources told ESPN that most of these are unfounded rumors and that the reality is that there have been no official negotiations with other clubs. Real Madrid also said that no offer has been made to date.

Rodrygo was largely invisible at the Club World Cup, starting in only one of six matches. Pedro Castillo/Real Madrid via Getty Images

With a month to go before the transfer window closes, the situation could change, and sources suggested that if Rodrygo does leave, a move to the Premier League would be the most appealing to him.

Arsenal were the first team linked with the player, but this option seems unlikely after Mikel Arteta's team decided to sign winger Noni Madueke from Chelsea. A source told ESPN that Rodrygo's financial demands were too high for Arsenal, who have also signed Viktor Gyökeres to form an imposing attack alongside Bukayo Saka.

Rodrygo also appeared on Bayern Munich's watch list. The German team was looking for a left winger and tried to sign Nico Williams before opting for Liverpool's Luis Díaz. A source told ESPN that the Madrid striker was next on the list, but that possibility is also now a pipe dream after the Germans signed the Colombia international for more than £70 million.

Interest from Tottenham Hotspur and Saudi Arabia (NEOM SC were the club linked) has also been reported, but these rumors were dismissed almost immediately by Rodrygo's entourage.

This leaves Liverpool as the most logical option after losing Díaz. A source told ESPN that the Reds would be Rodrygo's preferred destination if he were to leave Madrid. This option also seems remote, but the Premier League champions recently signed Hugo Ekitike to strengthen their attack and are pursuing Newcastle's Alexander Isak.

The feeling at this stage of the transfer window is that Rodrygo will stay at Real Madrid. However, it will be a long summer. A twist in the script could trigger an offer that would be considered by the club and the player, who is more inclined to stay in Madrid but also has doubts.