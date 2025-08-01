Open Extended Reactions

The Leagues Cup disciplinary committee announced that a member of Inter Miami's club delegation will be suspended from all technical areas for the remainder of the tournament following an incident after the game against Atlas on Wednesday night at Fort Lauderdale's Chase Stadium.

A source confirmed to ESPN that the suspended individual is Lionel Messi's bodyguard Yassine Cheuko.

"After the July 30 Inter Miami CF vs. Club Atlas match, a member of Inter Miami's club delegation displayed improper conduct by entering restricted areas without an official event credential," the disciplinary committee announced in a news release.

"In accordance with the Leagues Cup 2025 Tournament Regulations, the Disciplinary Committee has suspended the individual involved from all technical areas for the remainder of Leagues Cup 2025 and issued an undisclosed fine to Inter Miami CF."

The bodyguard entered the pitch after the match to break up a discussion between players from both teams, making contact with individuals from Atlas.

Atlas defender Matheus Doria addressed the situation during a news conference Friday, emphasizing that Cheuko does not have permission to be on the pitch when it comes to matters between players.

"We already know that our board works very well and will take care of the issue. I understand that Messi's bodyguard is there to protect Messi from a possible entry by a fan, I don't know, but between players, he doesn't have that permission," Doria said.

"It's not up to us to say much or give our opinion on the matter, but the board and those in charge of the Leagues Cup have already seen it and will take charge of what can and can't be done because as long as it protects not only Messi but the other players, and the physical integrity of the players who are there, that's fine. But if it's for other issues, no one will agree, but it's not up to me to do anything."

Cheuko was previously banned by Inter Miami from being on the sidelines during Major League Soccer matches, though he remained part of the club's security detail.