Transfer rumors, news: Al Nassr offer Fernandes a Ronaldo reunion

Al Nassr are pushing to reunite Bruno Fernandes with Cristiano Ronaldo, while Paris Saint-Germain striker Randal Kolo Muani is on the radar of Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United and Newcastle United. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe.

- Source: Liverpool not planning new Isak offer after £110m bid

- Sources: Lyon to loan USMNT's Turner to Revs

- Son Heung-min announces he is leaving Tottenham

- Howe 'very much removed' from Isak transfer situation

- Al Nassr are pushing to sign Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes following Al Hilal's failed attempt to bring him in, says A Bola. Al Hilal's initial offer had been worth a fee of €120m and a five-year contract worth €70m-per-year for Fernandes, but that kind of money won't be an issue for Al Nassr. They hope that reuniting the 30-year-old with manager Jorge Jesus and former United teammate Cristiano Ronaldo could be enough to persuade him to join them after they also signed João Félix from Chelsea.

- Paris Saint-Germain striker Randal Kolo Muani is on the radar of Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United and Newcastle United after a permanent move to Juventus stalled, says Le Parisien. Kolo Muani, 26, spent the second half of last season on loan at Juve, where he scored 10 goals in 22 games, but the two clubs are far apart on their valuation of a transfer and the France international is open to moving to the Premier League.

- VfB Stuttgart striker Nick Woltemade still has his heart set on joining Bayern Munich, but Manchester United and Newcastle both have him on their shortlists, as reported by Bild's Christian Falk. Both Premier League clubs are keen to bring in a striker, but the 23-year-old doesn't want to leave the Bundesliga at this stage. The largest of Bayern's two offers has been €50m plus €5m in add-ons, and the Bavarians will take their time as they don't want to raise it further.

- Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho is keen on a move to Chelsea and is prioritizing a move to Stamford Bridge despite receiving offers from abroad, as reported by Fabrizio Romano, who adds that Chelsea was also the 21-year-old's priority in January. This comes with the Blues considering a move for the Argentina international later this month. They have already strengthened on the wing this summer with Jamie Gittens and Estêvão joining from Borussia Dortmund and Palmeiras respectively.

- Juventus' Dusan Vlahovic is still the priority as AC Milan search for a striker, but Gazzetta dello Sport has stated that Manchester United's Rasmus Højlund and Paris Saint-Germain's Gonçalo Ramos are now seen as alternatives to the Serbia international. The Rossoneri would likely try to sign either of the new options on loan. They are also looking at Young Boys' Zachary Athekame amid struggles to sign Strasbourg right back Guela Doué and are still working on a deal for Club Brugge midfielder Ardon Jashari.

- Wolves have signed left back David Moller Wolfe, 23, from AZ Alkmaar on a five-year deal.

- United States women's national team forward Ally Sentnor has joined the NWSL-leading Kansas City Current from the Utah Royals. Utah received $600,000 in guaranteed intra-league transfer funds in return, setting a new intra-league record for an NWSL transfer. Read

- Wrexham have signed former England international defender Conor Coady from Leicester City. Coady passed his medical at Wrexham on Friday and is set to join the Championship side on a deal worth in the region of £2m, sources have confirmed to ESPN. Read

play 0:48 Is Arsenal the right move for Eberechi Eze? Steve Nicol believes Eberechi Eze needs to "step up" amid links with a transfer to Arsenal from Crystal Palace.

- Al Hilal have returned to try to sign Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez after being unable to bring in Victor Osimhen from Napoli. (Footmercato)

- Crystal Palace attacking midfielder Eberechi Eze's £68m release clause expires on Aug. 15 amid interest from Arsenal. (Standard)

- Marseille and Juventus are getting closer to an agreement regarding USMNT winger Timothy Weah. (Footmercato)

- Valencia midfielder Javi Guerra, 22, is set to sign a new contract despite interest from Manchester United and AC Milan. (Marca)

- Ademola Lookman has not been convinced to renew his contract with Atalanta, who could accept an offer from Internazionale if it reaches €50m. (Nicolo Schira)

-Tottenham want Conor Gallagher, but Diego Simeone is hesitant to let another midfielder leave Atletico Madrid after Rodrigo De Paul's loan to Inter Miami. (Football Insider)

- Manchester City are open to offers from clubs to sign Jack Grealish, James McAtee, Kalvin Phillips and Stefan Ortega. (Athletic)

- Napoli have resumed talks with Sevilla for right back Juanlu Sanchez and have made Girona's Miguel Gutierrez their priority for the left back position. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- West Ham United have submitted a formal offer worth €8m for Botafogo goalkeeper John Victor. Galatasaray and Everton are also keen on the 29-year-old. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Roma's priority for the attacking positions is Manchester City's Claudio Echeverri, but City would only let him leave on loan. They are also looking at Wolverhampton Wanderers' Fabio Silva and Brighton & Hove Albion's Julio Enciso. (Calciomercato)

- Liverpool midfielder Tyler Morton is close to joining Lyon for around £15m. (Athletic)

- Crystal Palace had a £28m bid accepted for Inter Milan defender Yann Bisseck but the 24-year-old has rejected the move. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Lyon have also reached an agreement with Viktoria Plzen to sign attacking midfielder Pavel Sulc for €7.5m, having faced competition from Brighton & Hove Albion, Stuttgart and Lazio. (L'Equipe)

- Paris FC have enquired about Barcelona right back Hector Fort and will step up their attempts to sign the 18-year-old if they can't bring in Real Sociedad's Hamari Traore. (L'Equipe)

- Barcelona could let Andreas Christensen leave as the center back has one year left on his contract, but the 29-year-old wants to stay. (Sport)

- Burnley have reached an agreement with Chelsea to sign striker Armando Broja, who has given a green light to the move and travelled for a medical. (Fabrice Hawkins)

- Brentford will wait for Ipswich Town to sign a replacement for Omari Hutchinson before making another offer for the winger. After £35m was rejected, their next proposal would be in the region of £37.5m. (Standard)