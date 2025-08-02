Liverpool vs Athletic Club: Kick-off time, how to watch on TV

Craig Burley talks about Liverpool's summer transfer window so far after submitting their first bid for Alexander Isak. (2:10)

Premier League champions Liverpool continue their 2025-26 preseason at Anfield on Thursday with a double-header against Athletic Club. Both sides are set to feature two different lineups across two games in the space of five hours.

With a Community Shield match against Crystal Palace to look forward to on Aug. 10, Liverpool boss Arne Slot will be keen on ensuring every member of his squad earns precious match time. The club's tour to Asia, where they lost to AC Milan before beating Yokohama F.Marinos, saw new signing Florian Wirtz score, with the likes of youngsters Rio Ngumoha and Trey Nyoni impressing.

Having already spent big this summer, Liverpool could still make another move in the market having had a £110 million ($145m) bid for Alexander Isak rejected by Newcastle United. The offer was well short of Newcastle's £150m valuation and Liverpool are unlikely to return with a second bid until later in the window.

Athletic Club's biggest transfer deal of the summer was actually a contract extension, with Nico Williams signing a ten-year deal to stay at the club, despite heavy interest from Barcelona. Ernesto Valverde's side finished fourth in LaLiga last season, ensuring a UEFA Champions League appearance this year, and will be hoping to build on that.

However, losses to Deportivo Alaves, PSV Eindhoven and Racing Santander in preseason have dampened expectations. Bilbao have only won won preseason match against Ponferradina.

Here is everything you need to know about Monday's match.

How to watch:

The match will be only be available on Liverpool's in-house website/app. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Date: Monday, August 4 at 5 p.m. BST (12 p.m. ET; 9.30 p.m. IST and 2 a.m. AEST, Tuesday) and 8 p.m. BST (3 p.m. ET; 12.30 a.m. IST, Tuesday and 5 a.m. AEST, Tuesday)

Venue: Anfield Stadium, Liverpool.

Latest news and analysis:

