Burnley are in advanced talks to sign Chelsea striker Armando Broja, sources have told PA News Agency.

Scott Parker's side are preparing for life back in the Premier League after finishing as Championship runners-up last season.

Burnley have looked to offset some key summer departures by bolstering their side and now look set to bring in forward Broja from Chelsea

PA understands the 23-year-old keen to make the switch and ready to sign a five-year deal at Turf Moor.

Burnley could reportedly pay in the region of £20 million ($26.5m) to sign the Chelsea academy graduate, who has spent time on loan at Vitesse Arnhem, Southampton, Fulham and Everton.

The Albania international did not score during last season's injury-disrupted loan at Goodison Park, with the Toffees deciding not to take up their option to make the move permanent.