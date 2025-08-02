Steve Nicol expresses his concerns over a potential move to Manchester United for Benjamin Sesko. (1:23)

Nicol: I wouldn't go to Man United if I was Sesko (1:23)

Manchester United do not need to offload players before the end of the window in order to bring in a new striker, sources have told ESPN.

United have spent more than £130m ($172.6m) to bring in Matheus Cunha from Wolves and Bryan Mbeumo from Brentford this summer.

The club's financial position remains "tight", sources have told ESPN.

But Marcus Rashford's loan move to Barcelona -- saving more than £12m ($15.9m) in wages -- has created some headroom.

Cash has also been raised through a number of clauses in other deals.

Around £20.7m has come in through sell-ons for Anthony Elanga, Alvaro Fernadez and Maxi Oyedele and the £5m penalty Chelsea paid to pull out of the deal to sign Jadon Sancho permanently.

That, plus the structured payments negotiated in the deals for Cunha and Mbeumo, has given United flexibility to pursue a striker. Interest remains in Benjamin Sesko. Contact has been made with RB Leipzig and talks are ongoing.

Newcastle United are also keen to land Sesko and have tabled a bid worth €80m ($106m).

If United miss out on Sesko, they could step up their interest in Ollie Watkins.

Aston Villa has shown no desire to let the 29-year-old leave this summer and turned down a bid of £60m ($79.7m) from Arsenal in January.

United are set to round off their summer tour of the U.S. against Everton in Atlanta on Sunday. Mbeumo is set to make his debut after missing the first two games against West Ham and Bournemouth.

"He's going to play," -- Amorim said.

"I'm really excited to see him playing. What he can give to our team. But I was really excited to see the team playing the last game."