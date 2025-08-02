Take a look at the numbers behind Son Heung-min's legendary Tottenham career after he announced he's leaving the club after almost 10 years. (0:56)

Wolves have signed left back David Moller Wolfe from AZ Alkmaar on a five-year deal.

The Norway international moves to Molineux after two seasons in the Eredivisie and will replace Rayan Ait Nouri, who joined Manchester City earlier on in the window.

The 23-year-old played 49 matches in all competitions for AZ Alkmaar last season, scoring three goals and assisting eight times.

He came through the ranks at Bergen Nord and made his first senior appearances in the fourth Division of Norwegian football aged just 15, before moving to Brann in the Eliteserien.

Although relegated in his second season there, Wolfe won the Norwegian Cup in his third season, making 64 appearances in all competitions in a four-year stay in Bergen.

He moved to AZ Alkmaar in the summer of 2023, replacing Milos Kerkez after his move to Bournemouth.

There, he quickly became a key player as the Dutch side reached the Last 16 of the Europa League last season.

He is the fourth signing of the summer for Wolves, following the arrivals of Fer Lopez from Celta Vigo and Jhon Arias from Flamengo, while the club also turned Wolfe's national teammate Jorgen Strand Larsen's loan deal permanent.

Wolves begin the Premier League season against Manchester City at Molineux on Aug. 16.