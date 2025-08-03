Catch the best of the Lionesses' Euro 2025 celebrations as England return home, visit Downing Street and party with fans in front of Buckingham Palace. (2:33)

England forward Lauren Hemp is an incredibly talented footballer, but it seems that the Euro 2025 winner has an even bigger talent: Lego.

Hemp, 24, has said in interviews before that she finds building Lego [a line of plastic construction toys usually played with by children] therapeutic and it certainly helped her de-stress in Switzerland as she made a Beauty and the Beast castle which she was pictured carrying out of the hotel before flying home.

But since Hemp returned home, it appears she has been busy.

The Manchester City forward revealed on Instagram that she has built a replica of the Euro 2025 trophy that England won by beating Spain on penalties last week. Though of course she had the real one to compare it against.

The chiefs at Lego responded themselves, saying: "Legendary work rebuilding the Castle into this. (We doubt you'll need it, but we're always here if you need help with the real rebuild.)"

While England teammates Ella Toone, Niamh Charles, Esme Morgan, as well as tennis star Iga Swiatek also showed their appreciation.

Next job: the World Cup trophy.