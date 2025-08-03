Scottish striker Ryan Hardie knows his goals will be key in helping Wrexham establish themselves in the Championship. (0:28)

Open Extended Reactions

Seething Swindon boss Ian Holloway vowed to find the fan who allegedly threw part of a seat at rival goalkeeper Myles Roberts in a tense 2-1 defeat at 10-man Walsall.

Swindon had Walsall penned in for most of the match, particularly after midfielder Brandon Comley 21st-minute straight red card for hauling down Aaron Drinan en route to goal.

By then the Saddlers had something to hold on to, Evan Weir's thunderous free-kick seven minutes in, and while the visitors probed relentlessly clear chances were few and far between.

Swindon's leveller came 11 minutes from time, Will Wright squeezing a penalty inside Roberts' left post after Rico Browne was punished for grappling with Harry Smith, but the hosts landed a sucker punch a minute into stoppage time when wing-back Connor Barrett stepped through the crowd unchallenged to score past exposed keeper Connor Ripley.

The frustration appeared to have got too much for one Swindon fan, with play paused following the flashpoint deep into stoppage time that left Holloway "absolutely disgusted".

"I am a human being who loves this game but I also love other human beings," said Holloway.

Walsall earned a 2-1 win at home against Swindon on Saturday. Wolverhampton Wanderers FC/Wolves via Getty Images

"I am here to represent my wonderful football club in a way that is courteous in defeat - tenacious as well, I want to fight for things, but you don't rip out a seat and throw it at someone.

"I wouldn't want Walsall thinking that about all of us, so anyone stood next to them, I want them dobbed in because that's not right.

"These people creep into football and no one does anything about it. I am standing up for Swindon Town, a magnificent club and we don't want anything to do with this.

"Whoever you are, you should be ashamed of yourself. I am going to hunt you down and find you."

On the game, Holloway said: "The game changed, them going down to 10 men made us favourites in a way but I would have preferred Aaron to have not been fouled with how Walsall set up. They are very good at their five at the back and three in midfield."

- Transfer rumors, news: Follow ESPN's daily live blog

- Grading biggest completed transfers of the summer window

Opposite number Mat Sadler was delighted with Walsall's backs-to-the-wall display and praised summer signing Aden Flint's impact at the heart of the defence.

"He threw everything on the line and headed everything," he said.

"We had six EFL debuts and they showed the way we want to be - together, united, organised, disciplined, athletic, all of the things we want. It was a strange game after the sending off but I am delighted with the way it finished.

"It was never a penalty and the only saving grace was that it didn't cost us because it was a dreadful decision.

"With backs to the wall that was the moment where one could have turned into two but our group didn't allow that to be the case and I have to give them incredible credit for that."