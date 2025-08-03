Stevie Nicol praises Son Heung-min's decision to leave Tottenham as he believes it comes at the right time in his career. (1:09)

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder James Maddison was stretchered off the field with a knee injury in the 1-1 draw to Newcastle United in their final Asia preseason tour game.

Spurs boss Thomas Frank confirmed the injury was to the same knee that caused Maddison to miss the end of last season. He described it as a "bad" injury and a "brutal moment."

The moment threatened to overshadow what was an emotional farewell game for forward Son Heung-Min.

Son was given a guard of honour before the clash in his native South Korea at the Seoul World Cup Stadium, and he was in tears when he walked down the tunnel at the end of the match.

The match comes a day after he announced his intention to leave Tottenham this summer in what he described as the "hardest decision of his career."