Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-Min has said his farewell on Sunday was a "perfect moment" as he signed off his 10-year career at the club.

Son showed his emotions in the 1-1 draw against Newcastle United in his native South Korea, crying when he was given a standing ovation and a guard of honour from players of both teams after he was substituted around the hour mark of the club's final Asia preseason tour game.

"It was a perfect moment," Son told the club's website. "Sharing these beautiful moments are something that I will never forget and I will always appreciate it - from the fans, the players and the gaffer.

Son Heung-Min was the star of the show on Sunday as he said goodbye to Tottenham. ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP via Getty Images

"He understood my situation and was always on my side. He always listened to me and asked what I wanted to do. I have a huge respect and am very grateful."

Reflecting on his time in north London, he added: "I wish them all the best. There are five competitions ahead and I hope they win all the five competitions. That's my wish.

"Spurs will always be in my heart and the boys will always be in my history books. It was incredible.

"They've gone so fast, the 10 years. I can only think about the beautiful moments, amazing moments."

Sources told ESPN's James Olley last week that LAFC are interested in signing the forward.

