ATLANTA -- Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has backed Bruno Fernandes' criticism of the performance in the 2-2 draw with Everton by saying he's happy for his players to call it out if they see a drop in standards.

Fernandes branded parts of the display at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday as "lazy."

And asked afterwards whether he supported his captain's claim, Amorim insisted he doesn't have a problem with players pulling each other up as he continues his drive to improve the culture at Old Trafford.

"I think I'm happy for the players to have that feeling," said Amorim. "It's saying that they understand the situation. So it's a good feeling. I think the momentum of the tour was perfect.

"We had the weeks to work with a good environment, good feeling, and then we go back to Carrington and we are near to start the season.

"We are going with the feeling that we need to do a lot of things [better]."

Manchester United won the Premier League Summer Series after a draw with Everton. Getty Images

As well as his assessment of the performances against Everton, Fernandes also told NBC that he hoped the club "can get one or two players more" before the end of the transfer window.

United have spent £133 million on Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo -- who made his debut against Everton -- and remain interested in RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko.

"A team can always improve with more players, but we have players to make that competition," said Amorim when asked about Fernandes' comments. "We need to improve as a team. We have potential to improve with our players and I'm really happy with this club."

Talks about a deal for Sesko are ongoing. RB Leipzig are also in discussions with Newcastle United, who have submitted a formal offer for the Slovenian.

Speaking before the game against Everton, United CEO Omar Berrada said the recruitment team are working "around the clock" to make more additions to the squad.

"We have to do a lot of multitasking," Berrada told MUTV. "We have a team back home led by Jason [Wilcox], the recruitment team, that is working around the clock to ensure that we continue to find opportunities to strengthen our squad.

"There are lots of late calls and early morning meetings to make sure that we stay on top of it."