Transfer rumors, news: Inter weigh up Mason Greenwood move

Internazionale are looking at Marseille striker Mason Greenwood as an alternative to Atalanta's Ademola Lookman, while Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho wants to make the switch to Chelsea. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe.

TOP STORIES

Mason Greenwood started his career at Manchester United and has also played for Getafe.

TRENDING RUMORS

- A move for Marseille striker Mason Greenwood is being considered by Internazionale, according to Corriere dello Sport. The 23-year-old is said to be seen as a potential alternative to Atalanta's Ademola Lookman as the two Serie A clubs struggle to reach an agreement. They are also keeping tabs on the situation of RB Leipzig forward Loïs Openda, who has recently been linked with Premier League side Sunderland. Greenwood scored 21 times in 34 Ligue 1 matches last season.

- Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho is keen on joining Chelsea, reports Fabrizio Romano. Garnacho, 21, has reportedly given "total priority" to the Blues, who are expected to take time before making a move for him while they focus on signing RB Leipzig attacking midfielder Xavi Simons and offloading some players. Garnacho has also been linked with Aston Villa, and recent reports have indicated that he could be signed for £40 million.

- Newcastle United are looking at FC Porto forward Samu Aghehowa, according to Diario AS journalist Eduardo Burgos. The Magpies are said to have been "monitoring his progress" this year, but the Primeira Liga side are keen to keep the 21-year-old for one more season. It would take an offer worth €80 million for them to do a deal. Aghehowa scored 25 goals in 41 matches across all competitions last season.

- Real Madrid winger Rodrygo wants to stay at the club, according to Diario AS. The 24-year-old has been linked with a move away from the Bernabeu, with Tottenham Hotspur among the most recent teams rumoured, but the latest indicates that he wants to prove himself to new Los Blancos manager Xabi Alonso. Rodrygo, who scored six league goals in 30 games last season, has also been linked with Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain.

- AS Roma are interested in Manchester City attacking midfielder Claudio Echeverri, reports Corriere dello Sport. The Giallorossi are exploring a loan for the 19-year-old, who has reportedly turned down a move to Girona with a preference to join his Argentina international teammates Paulo Dybala and Matìas Soulè at the Stadio Olimpico. Echeverri arrived at the Etihad Stadium from River Plate in February.

EXPERT TAKE

OTHER RUMORS

- Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma is interested in a move to Manchester United. The Red Devils have reportedly asked to be informed on the situation of the 26-year-old, who has entered the final year of his contract. (TEAMtalk)

- An enquiry has been made by RB Leipzig for Chelsea striker Tyrique George. Other clubs in the Bundesliga are also looking at George, who is open to leaving Stamford Bridge due to an expected lack of first team opportunities. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Al Hilal are preparing to step up their approach for Liverpool forward Darwin Núñez and they could make an offer for him worth £61m. (The Athletic)

- Barcelona are keen to loan out right-back Hector Fort. The 19-year-old is not guaranteed playing time and needs it for his development. (Mundo Deportivo)

- Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes is expected to stay at Manchester United for one more season. (Ben Jacobs)

- Interest from Al Nassr in Bayern Munich centre-back Kim Min-Jae has cooled. (Fabrizio Romano)

- West Ham have decided against offering striker Michail Antonio a new contract. He is a free agent after his deal expired in June. (The Athletic)

- Paris Saint-Germain will only accept an offer of a permanent move for striker Randal Kolo Muani. (Corriere dello Sport)

- Real Sociedad are looking at Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Goncalo Guedes. (Marca)

- Midfielder Dele Alli is looking to leave Como this summer. (Nicolo Schira)

- Como have reached an agreement to sign AC Milan striker Alvaro Morata. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Talks are continuing between Fenerbahce and Benfica over a deal for Turkey international attacking midfielder Kerem Akturkoglu. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Chelsea are looking to part ways with striker David Datro Fofana. Clubs in Serie A and Ligue 1 are considering making a move. (TEAMtalk)

- Besiktas are interested in signing Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi. Multiple clubs in the Bundesliga are also keen on his signature. (Florian Plettenberg)

- Flamengo have made an enquiry for Galatasaray attacking midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo. (Nicolo Schira)

- Negotiations are ongoing between Lens and Udinese regarding a move for attacking midfielder Florian Thauvin. (L'Equipe)