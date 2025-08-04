Transfer rumors, news: Now Newcastle battle Liverpool for Guéhi

After reports emerged that Newcastle's bid for RB Leipzig's Benjamin Šeško were rejected, Stevie Nicol reacts to rumours surrounding his future. (1:01)

Liverpool and Newcastle United could go head to head again -- this time for Crystal Palace defender Marc Guéhi. Meanwhile, Internazionale are looking at Marseille striker Mason Greenwood as an alternative to Atalanta's Ademola Lookman. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe.

TOP STORIES

- Sources: Rúben Dias agrees new Man City deal

- Rashford confident Barça will register him

- Isak back in Newcastle training amid Liverpool talk

Marc Guéhi will be able to discuss a free transfer with clubs outside of England as of Jan. 1. Richard Pelham/Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

- Newcastle United and Liverpool have been intertwined in transfers for much of the summer. The Premier League champions have already beaten the Magpies to Hugo Ekitike, and want to take Alexander Isak away from them too. And the two clubs are now set to fight for Crystal Palace central defender Marc Guéhi, who has moved into the final year of his contract. The Times reports that Newcastle will revive their interest in the England international, but won't go above £40 million to match the £50 million asking price. Liverpool are also put off by the requested fee, but the Eagles may have to blink before the window closes and the player's value drops.

- A move for Marseille striker Mason Greenwood is being considered by Internazionale, according to Corriere dello Sport. The 23-year-old is said to be seen as a potential alternative to Atalanta's Ademola Lookman as the two Serie A clubs struggle to reach an agreement. They are also keeping tabs on the situation of RB Leipzig forward Loïs Openda, who has recently been linked with Premier League side Sunderland. Greenwood scored 21 times in 34 Ligue 1 matches last season.

- Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho is keen on joining Chelsea, reports Fabrizio Romano. Garnacho, 21, has reportedly given "total priority" to the Blues, who are expected to take time before making a move for him while they focus on signing RB Leipzig attacking midfielder Xavi Simons and offloading some players. Garnacho has also been linked with Aston Villa, and recent reports have indicated that he could be signed for £40 million.

- Arsenal will face competition from other clubs in the Premier League and teams in the Bundesliga for the signature of Stade Rennais central defender Jérémy Jacquet. The 20-year-old has enjoyed a meteoric rise, having been playing on loan at Ligue 2 outfit Clermont Foot a year ago. L'Équipe says that the France under-21 international has plenty of suitors, but the Gunners could make their move before the transfer window closes.

- Real Madrid winger Rodrygo wants to stay at the club, according to Diario AS. The 24-year-old has been linked with a move away from the Bernabeu, with Tottenham Hotspur among the most recent teams rumored, but the latest indicates that he wants to prove himself to new Los Blancos manager Xabi Alonso. Rodrygo, who scored six league goals in 30 games last season, has also been linked with Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain.

EXPERT TAKE

CONFIRMED DEALS

- Liverpool have completed the signing of forward Will Wright from Salford City. Read

OTHER RUMORS

- Newcastle United are looking at FC Porto forward Samu Aghehowa. The Magpies are said to have been "monitoring his progress" this year, but the Primeira Liga side are keen to keep the 21-year-old for one more season. It would take an offer worth €80 million for them to do a deal. . (Eduardo Burgos)

- Manchester United, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur are waiting to make a move for Randal Kolo Muani if Juventus cannot get a permanent transfer over the line for the Paris Saint-Germain striker. (L'Équipe)

- Tottenham have joined Atletico Madrid and Chelsea in expressing an interest in 21-year-old Barcelona midfielder Marc Casado, who is valued at €30 million. (Diario Sport)

- Paris Saint-Germain's Marco Asensio could return to Aston Villa on loan after a successful spell in the second half of last season. (L'Équipe)

- Juventus could join Crystal Palace in the battle for Girona right back Arnau Martinez. (Tuttosport)

- Everton have made an improved offer for Southampton winger Tyler Dibling. (The Athletic)

- Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma is interested in a move to Manchester United. The Red Devils have reportedly asked to be informed on the situation of the 26-year-old, who has entered the final year of his contract. (TEAMtalk)

- AS Roma are interested in Manchester City attacking midfielder Claudio Echeverri. The Giallorossi are exploring a loan for the 19-year-old, who has reportedly turned down a move to Girona with a preference to move to the Stadio Olimpico. (Corriere dello Sport)

- An enquiry has been made by RB Leipzig for Chelsea striker Tyrique George. Other clubs in the Bundesliga are also looking at George, who is open to leaving Stamford Bridge due to an expected lack of first-team opportunities. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Al Hilal are preparing to step up their approach for Liverpool forward Darwin Núñez and they could make an offer for him worth £61m. (The Athletic)

- AC Milan hope to sign 20-year-old Young Boys right back Zachary Athekame for around €7 million. (Calciomercato)

- Barcelona are keen to loan out right back Hector Fort. The 19-year-old is not guaranteed playing time and needs it for his development. (Mundo Deportivo)

- Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes is expected to stay with the club for at least one more season. (Ben Jacobs)

- Interest from Al Nassr in Bayern Munich center back Kim Min-Jae has cooled. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Al Ahli have hijacked Atletico Madrid's move for VfB Stuttgart playmaker Enzo Millot. (Fabrizio Romano)

- West Ham have decided against offering striker Michail Antonio a new contract. He is a free agent after his deal expired in June. (The Athletic)

- Real Sociedad are looking at Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Goncalo Guedes. (Marca)

- Midfielder Dele Alli has been told he has no future at Como despite having another season on his contract. (The Times)

- Como have reached an agreement to sign AC Milan striker Alvaro Morata. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Talks are continuing between Fenerbahce and Benfica over a deal for Turkey international attacking midfielder Kerem Akturkoglu. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Chelsea are looking to part ways with striker David Datro Fofana. Clubs in Serie A and Ligue 1 are considering making a move. (TEAMtalk)

- Besiktas are interested in signing Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi. Multiple clubs in the Bundesliga are also keen on his signature. (Florian Plettenberg)

- Flamengo have made an enquiry for Galatasaray attacking midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo. (Nicolo Schira)

- Negotiations are ongoing between Lens and Udinese regarding a move for attacking midfielder Florian Thauvin. (L'Équipe)