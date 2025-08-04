Alex Kirkland can't understand why Real Madrid are favourites to win LaLiga over Barcelona this coming season. (1:16)

Marcus Rashford has said he believes Barcelona will find the funds to complete his registration.

The England international, who joined Barça last month on an initial loan deal from Manchester United, has not been registered with LaLiga yet because of the club's financial situation.

With less than two weeks to go before the team's opening league game against Mallorca, Rashford is not worried.

He told reporters: "It's something for the club to sort out. I believe they are going to get it sorted. I just focus on training and be ready for the start of the season."

Marcus Rashford made his first appearance for Barcelona in their preseason friendly against Japanese side Vissel Kobe. Koji Watanabe/Getty Images

Barcelona still need to register Rashford, Joan García, Roony Bardghji as well as Wojciech Szczesny and Gerard Martín.

Barça president Joan Laporta reassured fans that they are working on the issue.

"It's progressing well. We're doing our job and we're confident that we'll be able to register everyone."

Rashford, meanwhile, is looking forward to the start of LaLiga.

Currently with the squad in South Korea as part of the team's Asia Tour, Rashford said: "We're ready for the season to start. It's been a good preseason. It's been good to integrate into the team. I've enjoyed getting used to the team, used to the coach.

"There is a lot of great players but I knew that before I came here. The quality is very high, the intensity is very high and this is what we need to continue having throughout the season.

"Hopefully we [Barcelona] can go one step further than last season [Barcelona won a domestic treble] and win the Champions League."

Asked how many goals he would like to score, Rashford said jokingly: "100! As many as I can. I'm aware it's going to be different for me to play in a new country, new style of football but I'm accepting the challenge, the more goals the better."

Barcelona have an option to make Rashford's switch permanent next summer but the player insists he is not looking too far ahead.

"I'm not thinking about next season," he said. "I want to do the best thing for the team whilst I'm here and then we will see."