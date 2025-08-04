Arsenal pay homage to Highbury with new third kit

Open Extended Reactions

Bukayo Saka models Arsenal's new third kit. Arsenal FC

Having already debuted their home and away kits over the summer, Arsenal have now completed their wardrobe for the 2025-26 season with the grand reveal of their brand new third strip -- and it might just be the best of the bunch.

The kit is a love letter to Highbury, Arsenal's former stadium, to mark the 20th anniversary of the club's least season at their spiritual home before they moved to the Emirates in 2006.

The creamy off-white base colour mimics the famous marble lobby at Highbury, while the Art Deco-style jacquard patterns in the fabric hark back to the grand facade of the old East Stand.

- Premier League 2025-26 kits: Ranking every jersey released

- Liverpool reveal new home, away kits

- USMNT's Pulisic signature Puma boots

The trim is also appropriately elegant and retro, with the cannon crest and Adidas trefoil logo applied in dark red and gold to add just a touch of additional heritage-friendly lustre to the equation.

It's all rather suave, with the classic polo collar ensuring that the Gunners' new third kit is probably dressy enough to wear to work, a wedding reception or perhaps even an ambassadors' luncheon (at a push!).

Very, very nice. Top marks.